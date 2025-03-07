ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued written order regarding granting post-arrest bail to five women including principal of Jamia Hafsa Umme Hassan in a case pertaining interfering the official work and attacking the government staff.

The ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the written order. It said that according to the defence counsel, the allegations against the accused were baseless. The police have completed the investigation of the arrested accused and there is no need to keep them in custody any longer.

The court said that according to the prosecution, the accused interfered in the functioning of the government, tried to prevent the administration and the police from working.

The prosecution requested that the bail application of the accused be rejected.

The court said that the record shows that a large number of accused were named in the case and those named in the FIR were not given a specific role in the crime. The police arrested all the accused on the spot, therefore the matter of recoveries is also suspicious.

The verdict said that the process of interrogation of the accused has been completed, the prosecution could not prove that the accused could disrupt the investigation or record after bail. The petitioners are women and there is no possibility of their escape, it said.

The court grants bail to the accused after arrest in exchange for bonds of Rs 5,000.