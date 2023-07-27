Open Menu

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Declaring Gill As Absconder

A local court on Thursday issued a written order regarding declaring PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill as absconder in a sedition case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday issued a written order regarding declaring PTI's leader Shehbaz Gill as absconder in a sedition case.

District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued a two-page written order regarding the last day's hearing. The court said that the accused still disappeared despite the repeated summon, adding that the accused had given an application to allow permission for appearance through the video link.

The court order said that as per the defence lawyer Shehbaz Gill was ill and unable to travel back. It further said that the proceeding regarding declaring the accused absconder couldn't be suspended until the appearance of the accused in a personal capacity.

It said that the accused had violated the order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), which had allowed him to travel abroad for a short period.

The police had submitted it report regarding the procedure to declare the accused proclaimed offender. It had placed the notices outside the residence of the accused and the courtroom.

The order said that the accused was not appearing before the court deliberately. The court was declaring the accused an absconder and is issuing non-bailable arrest warrants against him.

It said that as per the report of Nadra, the CNIC of the accused had also been blocked. It noted that deputy commissioners of Faisalabad and Islamabad would submit their report by July 31, regarding the property owned by the accused.

