ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Accountability Court (AC) of Islamabad on Friday issued a written order regarding four days extension in the physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir, in the five-page order, said Deputy Prosecutor General NAB Sardar Muzafar Abbasi requested for further 10-day physical remand of the accused. The National Accountability Bureau told the court that Ali Zafar had appeared before NAB on November 23, following the summon and shared the relevant record.

The judge further said that the prosecution had stated that it had to investigate regarding the shifting of amount to the national kitty and there was need of further custody of the accused to conclude the probe.

The order further said that the defence lawyers opposed the request of further remand and stated that the PTI chairman had no connection with transfer of the amount and 240 kanal land. They stated that the PTI chairman PTI had constructed cancer hospitals in the country while the construction of third was underway in Karachi.

The court said that it was granting four-day remand of the accused and instructed the respondents to produce him again on November 27.