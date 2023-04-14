UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Gandapur's Transit Remand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Court issues written order regarding Gandapur's transit remand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday issued written order regarding the two-day transit remand of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The order said that the first FIR against the accused was registered at Bhakar Police Station. The sections applied in the FIR were non-bailable.

It said that the court was granting two-day transit remand at the request of Saraye Mahajar Police Station Bhakar.

The court instructed the police to produce the accused before the relevant anti-terrorism court (ATC) within the said time.

The court noted that three FIRs had been registered against the accused in Bhakar. Duty Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the written order.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur challenged the verdict of the lower court before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He stated that the IHC had already stopped his custody to the Bhakar Police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Police Station FIR Islamabad High Court Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

Planning Minister forms National Task Force on AI

4 minutes ago
 BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

BISP budget increased to Rs400b: Shazia Marri

14 minutes ago
 PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian Pres ..

PM terms telephonic conversation with Iranian President as productive

34 minutes ago
 Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude ..

Ethmar International Holding, Ajman Bank conclude strategic partnership agreemen ..

2 hours ago
 Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in ..

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

3 hours ago
 Universities Climate Network launched to support y ..

Universities Climate Network launched to support youth-focused objectives of COP ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.