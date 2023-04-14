(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Friday issued written order regarding the two-day transit remand of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur.

The order said that the first FIR against the accused was registered at Bhakar Police Station. The sections applied in the FIR were non-bailable.

It said that the court was granting two-day transit remand at the request of Saraye Mahajar Police Station Bhakar.

The court instructed the police to produce the accused before the relevant anti-terrorism court (ATC) within the said time.

The court noted that three FIRs had been registered against the accused in Bhakar. Duty Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the written order.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur challenged the verdict of the lower court before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He stated that the IHC had already stopped his custody to the Bhakar Police.