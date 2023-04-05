Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Imran Khan's Warrants

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Court issues written order regarding Imran Khan's warrants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued written order regarding the conversion of non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman Imran Khan into bailable in a woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan issued a two-page detailed order in the case.

The order said that the judicial magistrate should have first issued bailable arrest warrants against the accused.

It said that the investigation officer had told that arrest warrants couldn't be executed at the residence of Imran Khan. It said that this court had also converted the non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan into bailable on March 24.

The detailed order said that the decision of the trial court was being converted into bailable arrest warrants for the accused.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf March Women Court

Recent Stories

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Modul ..

PITB conducts training on OMIS’s Probation Module in Gujranwala

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamo ..

Pakistan urges India to curb rising tide of Islamophobic, hateful acts against M ..

9 minutes ago
 El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#0 ..

El Escorial Library Director highlights Sharjah&#039;s focus on heritage of Spai ..

21 minutes ago
 Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in supp ..

Al Barakah Dates contributes AED10 million in support of &#039;1 Billion Meals E ..

1 hour ago
 #CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C3 ..

#CaptureRamadanMoonment with the All New realme C33

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger ..

Abu Dhabi Airports, Jetex to enhance VIP passenger experience at Al Bateen Execu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.