ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Wednesday issued written order regarding the conversion of non-bailable arrest warrants of PTI chairman Imran Khan into bailable in a woman judge threatening case.

Additional Session Judge Sikandar Khan issued a two-page detailed order in the case.

The order said that the judicial magistrate should have first issued bailable arrest warrants against the accused.

It said that the investigation officer had told that arrest warrants couldn't be executed at the residence of Imran Khan. It said that this court had also converted the non-bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan into bailable on March 24.

The detailed order said that the decision of the trial court was being converted into bailable arrest warrants for the accused.