UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Imran Khan's Marriage Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 11:03 PM

Court issues written order regarding Imran Khan's marriage case

A local court of Islamabad on Saturday issued a written order regarding the termination of a petition pertaining the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Saturday issued a written order regarding the termination of a petition pertaining the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan with Bushra Bibi.

The court declared the petition as non-maintainable and beyond its jurisdiction.

Civil Judge Nasarunminallah Baloch issued the three-page written order in the case. The order said that it was essential to view the jurisdiction of the court before going into the depth of any case.

The petitioner had stated that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi settled in Islamabad after their 'nikah'.

He stated that the 'nikah' ceremony was held in Lahore, the order said.

The court said that the complaint should have been registered in Lahore if the crime was committed there. The order said that this court had no jurisdiction to hear the complaint beyond its limits.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner in his plea that stated that Imran Khan had done marriage with BushraBibi without completion of her 'iddat'.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Marriage May Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

COAS warns against attacks on national installatio ..

COAS warns against attacks on national installations and misinformation efforts

11 minutes ago
 Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition in Khan ..

Dangerous dacoit held in injured condition in Khanewal

11 minutes ago
 Chinese delegation visit SAU Tandojam, discussed ..

Chinese delegation visit SAU Tandojam, discussed prospect of importing mangoes ..

11 minutes ago
 Anti-polio drive to start on May 15 in Larkana

Anti-polio drive to start on May 15 in Larkana

11 minutes ago
 Kenya Starvation Cult Deaths Top 200 as Hundreds R ..

Kenya Starvation Cult Deaths Top 200 as Hundreds Remain Missing - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner inaugurates polio campaign

Commissioner inaugurates polio campaign

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.