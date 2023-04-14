UrduPoint.com

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Qureshi's Bail

Published April 14, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Court issues written order regarding Qureshi's bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A local court on Thursday issued written order regarding the confirmation of the bails of PTI leader and former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Session Judge Nasir Javed Rana issued written order regarding the FIRs registered by Golra Police Station.

The order said the accused had no connection with the fire incident at the green belt by around two hundred people. The incident had not been mentioned in detail in the FIR and the accused at the crime scene were also not identified.

The court also confirmed the bail of other co-accused in the case.

It may be mentioned here that the Golra Police had registered an FIR against Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others with regard to vandalizing public property during a protest.

