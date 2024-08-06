Open Menu

Court Issues Written Order Regarding Raoof Hassan's Bail

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued a written order regarding the bail of PTI’s leader Raoof Hassan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued a written order regarding the bail of PTI’s leader Raoof Hassan.

ATC’s judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the written order. It said that the accused was neither nominated in the FIR directly nor any weapons were recovered from him.

It said that Raoof Hassan was arrested on the statement of the main accused Ahmed Waqas Janjua who stated that the accused had been financing for terrorist activities.

The court said that no recovery had been made from the accused during the physical remand.

There were also no proof found for the terror financing by the accused, it added.

The order said that the statement of any accused in police custody couldn’t be used against the co-accused. It said that the accused is 75 years old and had been suffering from various diseases.

It further said that the accused had also no criminal record. The investigation against the accused had been concluded and his custody was not required to the prosecution. Thus the court is accepting the bail petition of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.

