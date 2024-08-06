Court Issues Written Order Regarding Raoof Hassan's Bail
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 09:04 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued a written order regarding the bail of PTI’s leader Raoof Hassan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued a written order regarding the bail of PTI’s leader Raoof Hassan.
ATC’s judge Tahir Abbas Sapra issued the written order. It said that the accused was neither nominated in the FIR directly nor any weapons were recovered from him.
It said that Raoof Hassan was arrested on the statement of the main accused Ahmed Waqas Janjua who stated that the accused had been financing for terrorist activities.
The court said that no recovery had been made from the accused during the physical remand.
There were also no proof found for the terror financing by the accused, it added.
The order said that the statement of any accused in police custody couldn’t be used against the co-accused. It said that the accused is 75 years old and had been suffering from various diseases.
It further said that the accused had also no criminal record. The investigation against the accused had been concluded and his custody was not required to the prosecution. Thus the court is accepting the bail petition of the accused against surety bonds worth Rs200,000.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive9 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains29 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad49 minutes ago
-
Woman electrocuted59 minutes ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC1 hour ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago
-
Police officials appreciated2 hours ago
-
Bilawal briefed on Sukkur's development Projects & dewatering efforts2 hours ago
-
Driver dies after trailer collided with divider2 hours ago
-
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial2 hours ago
-
Safi condemns India’s use of pellet guns in IIOJK2 hours ago