Open Menu

Court Issues Written Orders Allowing Family Members, Lawyers To Attend The Hearing Of The Toshakhana-2 Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Court issues written orders allowing family members, lawyers to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The written order from the previous hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case against the Founder and Bushra Bibi has been issued, directing the Superintendent to allow family members and lawyers to attend the jail hearing.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand issued the written order, stating that lawyers who have submitted their power of attorney should be permitted to attend and family members present outside the jail should also be allowed to participate in the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar had filed a petition against restricting lawyers and family members from attending the jail hearing. The court disposed of the petition after issuing the directives to the Superintendent.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan