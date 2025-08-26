Court issues written orders allowing family members, lawyers to attend the hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The written order from the previous hearing of the Toshakhana-2 case against the Founder and Bushra Bibi has been issued, directing the Superintendent to allow family members and lawyers to attend the jail hearing.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand issued the written order, stating that lawyers who have submitted their power of attorney should be permitted to attend and family members present outside the jail should also be allowed to participate in the hearing.

Barrister Salman Safdar had filed a petition against restricting lawyers and family members from attending the jail hearing. The court disposed of the petition after issuing the directives to the Superintendent.