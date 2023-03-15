A local court on Wednesday issued written orders regarding the suspension of PTI's chairman Imran Khan's arrest warrants till March 16, in woman judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A local court on Wednesday issued written orders regarding the suspension of PTI's chairman Imran Khan's arrest warrants till March 16, in woman judge threatening case.

Additional District and Session Judge Faizan Haider Gilani issued a one-page written order regarding the matter.

The order said that the court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants on March 13, against the accused to ensure his attendance.

According to the petitioner's lawyer, his client was not attending the proceeding due to security issues.

The lawyer had stated that the security provided to the former prime minister had been withdrawn and they took time to submit the said documents to the court. The court instructed the lawyers to produce the letter regarding the withdrawal of the security on March 16.