Court maintains arrest warrant for KP CM in liquor, arms case

The local court of Islamabad on Monday decided to keep the non-bailable arrest warrant active against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to alleged recovery of liquor and illegal weapon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The local court of Islamabad on Monday decided to keep the non-bailable arrest warrant active against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to alleged recovery of liquor and illegal weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hasan Chishti's court adjourned the hearing of the case against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while maintaining his non-bailable arrest warrant.

During the recent hearing, Gandapur did not appear in the court. His lawyer appeared on his behalf and informed the court that Gandapur had already secured bail from the Peshawar High Court. The lawyer requested the court to hear the acquittal plea first, arguing that his client's physical presence was not necessary at this stage.

The court, however, refused to cancel the arrest warrant. Instead, it upheld the earlier decision and adjourned the hearing until April 26.

The case was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station. It involves allegations of illegal possession of liquor and weapons.

Gandapur is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite holding public office, the court has insisted on his appearance in the trial.

The court has made it clear that the legal process will continue, and the next hearing has been scheduled for later this month.