Open Menu

Court Maintains Arrest Warrant For KP CM In Liquor, Arms Case

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Court maintains arrest warrant for KP CM in liquor, arms case

The local court of Islamabad on Monday decided to keep the non-bailable arrest warrant active against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to alleged recovery of liquor and illegal weapon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) The local court of Islamabad on Monday decided to keep the non-bailable arrest warrant active against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to alleged recovery of liquor and illegal weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hasan Chishti's court adjourned the hearing of the case against KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur while maintaining his non-bailable arrest warrant.

During the recent hearing, Gandapur did not appear in the court. His lawyer appeared on his behalf and informed the court that Gandapur had already secured bail from the Peshawar High Court. The lawyer requested the court to hear the acquittal plea first, arguing that his client's physical presence was not necessary at this stage.

The court, however, refused to cancel the arrest warrant. Instead, it upheld the earlier decision and adjourned the hearing until April 26.

The case was registered at Bara Kahu Police Station. It involves allegations of illegal possession of liquor and weapons.

Gandapur is currently serving as the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Despite holding public office, the court has insisted on his appearance in the trial.

The court has made it clear that the legal process will continue, and the next hearing has been scheduled for later this month.

Recent Stories

Ministerial Development Council reviews developmen ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews developments in implementation of govern ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Counc ..

UAE participates in Arab Economic and Social Council meeting in Cairo

6 minutes ago
 ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect ..

ERA urges EU-US to ease trade tensions to protect aviation, regional communities

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustai ..

Pakistan, Denmark commit to green shipping, sustainable port operations

5 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Kh ..

CM pays tribute to security forces on killing 8 Khawarij in North Waziristan

4 minutes ago
 Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day ..

Thrilling contests, cultural pride mark third Day of Derajat festival

4 minutes ago
EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, ot ..

EU chief says offered US zero tariffs for cars, other industrial goods

4 minutes ago
 Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

Canada launches WTO complaint over US auto tariffs

4 minutes ago
 At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciat ..

At heart of disaster: UAE efforts deeply appreciated by people of Myanmar

21 minutes ago
 WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deat ..

WHO for investing to reduce maternal, newborn deaths

4 minutes ago
 Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade ap ..

Experts urge strategic pivot, diversified trade approach as 29% U.S. tariff thre ..

11 minutes ago
 Minor boy killed in road accident

Minor boy killed in road accident

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan