Court Maintains Arrest Warrants Against Gandapur

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) A local court on Friday maintained its arrest warrants against Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur and a case pertaining to illegal weapon and recovery of liquor.

The court sought execution report on arrest warrants from the police and adjourned further hearing of the case till November 23.

Additional District and Session Judge Mubashar Hassan heard the case against CM KPK.

