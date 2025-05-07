Open Menu

Court Maintains Arrest Warrants For Gandapur In Liquor, Arms Case

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2025 | 08:08 PM

Court maintains arrest warrants for Gandapur in liquor, arms case

The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday decided to keep the arrest warrants active for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the recovery of illegal liquor and weapons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday decided to keep the arrest warrants active for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the recovery of illegal liquor and weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti adjourned the hearing of a case registered at Bara Kahu police station after no progress was made on the execution of arrest warrants issued for Gandapur.

During the hearing, a lawyer appeared on behalf of Gandapur, but the police failed to submit a compliance report regarding the warrants.

The court expressed concern over the lack of response from the police and directed that the arrest warrants remain in effect.

The case against the KP Chief Minister was filed at Bara Kahu police station and involves charges related to the possession of unlicensed weapons and illegal liquor. Despite the issuance of arrest warrants, police authorities did not inform the court whether any action had been taken.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for May 26. Until then, the arrest warrants will remain valid.

Recent Stories

EPI, UNICEF distribute 20 electric scooters among ..

EPI, UNICEF distribute 20 electric scooters among female vaccinators

3 minutes ago
 Hearing adjourned in threat case against PTI found ..

Hearing adjourned in threat case against PTI founder over jail trial letter

3 minutes ago
 Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplo ..

Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplomatic response to Indian aggre ..

3 minutes ago
 No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda ..

No war, force can derail Pakistan from core agenda of economic development: Ahsa ..

3 minutes ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation launches relief operations

Al-Khidmat Foundation launches relief operations

3 minutes ago
 President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industr ..

President Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Yasir Qayyum holds r ..

3 minutes ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Sports and Youth ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan co ..

3 minutes ago
 India biggest threat to regional peace: PPP south ..

India biggest threat to regional peace: PPP south Punjab

3 minutes ago
 Rana Mubashar condemns India’s cowardly attacks ..

Rana Mubashar condemns India’s cowardly attacks on Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Court maintains arrest warrants for Gandapur in li ..

Court maintains arrest warrants for Gandapur in liquor, arms case

3 minutes ago
 India’s unprovoked aggression: a blatant disrega ..

India’s unprovoked aggression: a blatant disregard for international laws

3 minutes ago
 Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1 ..

Control rooms in Murree tehsils established with 1122 put on high alert

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan