Court maintains arrest warrants for Gandapur in liquor, arms case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Wednesday decided to keep the arrest warrants active for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a case related to the recovery of illegal liquor and weapons.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti adjourned the hearing of a case registered at Bara Kahu police station after no progress was made on the execution of arrest warrants issued for Gandapur.

During the hearing, a lawyer appeared on behalf of Gandapur, but the police failed to submit a compliance report regarding the warrants.

The court expressed concern over the lack of response from the police and directed that the arrest warrants remain in effect.

The case against the KP Chief Minister was filed at Bara Kahu police station and involves charges related to the possession of unlicensed weapons and illegal liquor. Despite the issuance of arrest warrants, police authorities did not inform the court whether any action had been taken.

The court has now scheduled the next hearing for May 26. Until then, the arrest warrants will remain valid.