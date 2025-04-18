Court maintains arrest warrants for KP CM in audio leak case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Friday upheld the arrest warrants issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in an ongoing audio leak case.

The case was scheduled for hearing, but due to the unavailability of Additional Sessions Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim, the proceedings could not take place. As a result, the court postponed the hearing without conducting any legal action. The arrest warrants for Gandapur remain effective.

The indictment proceedings against Gandapur were also delayed. The court has announced that the charges will be framed during a next hearing on May 6.

The audio leak case involves multiple accused. A case against Ali Amin Gandapur and co-accused Asad Farooq Khan is registered at the Golra Police Station in Islamabad.

The Islamabad police registered the case under relevant laws based on the leaked material, with allegations that the accused violated legal boundaries through their conversations.