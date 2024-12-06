Court maintains arrest warrants of Bushra Bibi in £190mn case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The court ordered the arrest of Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference and to present her at the next hearing of the court.

Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana on Friday heard the reference in Adyala Jail where Bushra Bibi, wife of founding PTI had to be appeared but she remained absent.

The court reissued notices for the execution of the arrest warrant.

The prosecutor raised the issue of absence of the accused saying that the court was assured of her presentation. The prosecutor also highlighted that response by the accused to 342-questionnaire remained pending.

Later, the hearing of the 190 million pound reference case was adjourned until December 9.