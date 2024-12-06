Court Maintains Arrest Warrants Of Bushra Bibi In £190mn Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The court ordered the arrest of Bushra Bibi in the 190 million pound reference and to present her at the next hearing of the court.
Accountability Court Judge, Nasir Javed Rana on Friday heard the reference in Adyala Jail where Bushra Bibi, wife of founding PTI had to be appeared but she remained absent.
The court reissued notices for the execution of the arrest warrant.
The prosecutor raised the issue of absence of the accused saying that the court was assured of her presentation. The prosecutor also highlighted that response by the accused to 342-questionnaire remained pending.
Later, the hearing of the 190 million pound reference case was adjourned until December 9.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024
50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours
IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return
APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt
RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad
RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..
Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..
Dacoits loot cash, gold worth Rs 5.8m from landlord's family
Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhrypays tri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NAB Sukkur to hold awareness walk, seminar on International Anti-Corruption Day11 minutes ago
-
Delegation of under-training officers visits Safe City Islamabad11 minutes ago
-
Women Development Centre to continue work for equipping female with latest vocation skills11 minutes ago
-
Boys Scouts Association being reorganized across Punjab: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates Rana Tahir Iqbal on winning PP-139 by-election11 minutes ago
-
"Sports Gala" organized at Sports Complex11 minutes ago
-
Growers urged to timely water wheat crop21 minutes ago
-
CM pays tribute of Major Shabbir Sharif Shaheed on his anniversary21 minutes ago
-
Livestock assets distribution program launched in Lodhran21 minutes ago
-
Quality education imperative for sustainable economic growth, prosperity: Engr Amir Muqam31 minutes ago
-
Provinces take initiative to set up constitutional courts: Sharjeel31 minutes ago
-
Cold,dry forecast for Sargodha31 minutes ago