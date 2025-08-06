ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The status of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Ganda as absconder could not be terminated in the Faizabad protest case against the disqualification of PTI founder, which is under trial in anti terrorism court.

The ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case. During the hearing, former Federal minister Aamir Kayani and other accused appeared in the court, while Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear in the court.

The statements of the prosecution witnesses could not be recorded during the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing after the marking the attendance of the present accused. Senator Faisal Javed Khan, former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum and others have been indicted in the case and the statements of 3 prosecution witnesses have been recorded so far.

The witnesses will be cross-examined and the statements of more witnesses will be recorded in the next hearing of the case. A case has been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur and others in the Industrial Area police station.