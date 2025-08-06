Open Menu

Court Maintains Gandpur's Status As Absconder

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Court maintains Gandpur's status as absconder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The status of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Ganda as absconder could not be terminated in the Faizabad protest case against the disqualification of PTI founder, which is under trial in anti terrorism court.

The ATC Judge Abual Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case. During the hearing, former Federal minister Aamir Kayani and other accused appeared in the court, while Ali Amin Gandapur did not appear in the court.

The statements of the prosecution witnesses could not be recorded during the hearing.

The court adjourned the hearing after the marking the attendance of the present accused. Senator Faisal Javed Khan, former Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Wasiq Qayyum and others have been indicted in the case and the statements of 3 prosecution witnesses have been recorded so far.

The witnesses will be cross-examined and the statements of more witnesses will be recorded in the next hearing of the case. A case has been registered against Ali Amin Gandapur and others in the Industrial Area police station.

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seat ..

Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..

2 hours ago
 Children eat meals while listening to my item song ..

Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears ..

Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade

2 hours ago
 UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collabo ..

UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration

3 hours ago
 MoF partners with Institute of Management Accounta ..

MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..

3 hours ago
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Desig ..

Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed

3 hours ago
 KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time ..

KSE-100 crosses 144,000-point level for first time in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Champ ..

Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

UAE to compete in World Games Chengdu 2025

3 hours ago
 Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million ..

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise reports $843.6 million H1 revenue

3 hours ago
 Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

Shams to revolutionise customer engagement with AI

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan