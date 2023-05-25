UrduPoint.com

Court Maintains Imran Khan's Arrest Warrants

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Court maintains Imran Khan's arrest warrants

A local court here on Thursday maintained the bail-able arrest warrants of PTI's Chief Imran Khan in woman judge threatening case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :A local court here on Thursday maintained the bail-able arrest warrants of PTI's Chief Imran Khan in woman judge threatening case.

Judicial Magistrate Malik Amanullah heard the case regarding the matter.

The court noted that the warrants could not be executed to the residence of Imran Khan as per law.

The court instructed to execute the arrest warrant under a legal procedure.

The court maintained the bailable arrest warrants of Imran Khan and adjourned further hearing till June 8.

