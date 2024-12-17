Open Menu

Court Maintains Non-bailable Arrest Warrants Against Gandapur

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Court maintains non-bailable arrest warrants against Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A lower court on Tuesday maintained non-bailable arrest warrants of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Ali Amin Gandapur in an audio-leak case and adjourned the hearing.

Additional District and Session Judge Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard the case.

The accused Ali Amin Gandapur and Asad Farooq didn’t appear before the court despite the summon notices due to which the judge maintained their arrest warrants.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till January 9.

It may be mentioned here that the aforesaid case was registered by Golra Police Station against Gandapur and others.

