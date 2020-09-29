‘Court may grant physical remand for days it deems well’: Shehbaz Sharif asks accountability court judge

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 29th, 2020) PML-Chief and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif told an accountability court that he did not want arguments in the case and the court could grant him physical remand for the days it felt appropriate.

“The court can grant physical remand for days of its choice,” said Shehbaz Sharif who refused to hire any counsel for the arguments in money laundering case against him.

Shehbaz Sharif who was produced by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the court asked the court that he wanted to make some requests instead of arguments on the case against him.

“The whole case is the result of NAB-Niazi nexus,” said Shehbaz Sharif, saying that he presented complete record and evidences of his properties and the things he owned before the Lahore High Court.

The PML-N leader continued to speak on the development work he had done while being in power and claimed that he saved billions of rupees for the public exchequer.

However, a NAB prosecutor said that they asked Shehbaz Sharif some questions but he did not reply to any question.

“We need his physical remand as investigation on some important points is needed,” the prosecutor pleaded.

After hearing both sides, the accountability court judge reserved the verdict and later allowed 14-day physical remand of Shehbaz Sharif in money laundering case.

The workers of the PML-N as usual staged protest outside the premises of the judicial complex. However, the NAB officials took Shehbaz Sharif back to the lockup at Thokar Niaz Bag’s office.