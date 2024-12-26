Court Moves To Declare Gandapur Proclaimed Offender
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 07:33 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Rawalpindi Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has initiated proceedings to declare KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in the vendalism and arson case.
Procedures have been initiated for his continuous absence in the case registered at Hassan Abdal Police Station, even after repeated summons
According to the details, the court has ordered Ali Amin Gandapur to appear in court by January 21, 2025, failing to which Gandapur will be declared a proclaimed offender.
