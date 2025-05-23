Court moves to declare PTI’s Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2025 | 11:19 PM

The lower court of Islamabad in Friday initiated proceedings to declare Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender after his repeated failure to appear before the court in a case related to interference in official duties and issuing threats

Judicial Magistrate Ahmed Shehzad Gondal started legal proceedings to declare PTI leader Amir Mughal a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence despite being summoned multiple times.

During today's hearing, the court noted that Mughal failed to appear once again, despite being properly summoned.

The magistrate expressed displeasure over his repeated non-appearance and directed the initiation of proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender.

The court has now adjourned the hearing until June 21.

The case against Amir Mughal was registered at Ramna Police Station. It involves allegations of obstructing government work and making threats, falling under sections related to interference in official duties.

