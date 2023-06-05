UrduPoint.com

Court Not To Interfere In Economic Matters: Chief Justice Of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said the court would not interfere in economic matters as it did not have the required expertise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ):Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial on Monday said the court would not interfere in economic matters as it did not have the required expertise.

The CJP expressed these views while heading a three-member bench which heard a case related to the K-Electric's (KE) privatization.

During the course of proceedings, CJP Bandial asked the petitioner's lawyer Rashid Rizvi to approach the high court concerned in the matter.

He said the Parliament had made two laws related to the clause 3 of Article 184 and asked whether any old cases were scheduled for hearings so the issue could be observed live.

Advocate Salahuddin said an application had been filed against the KSC Labour Union.

Upon this, Justice Ayesha Malik said the matter was not before the court as yet.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the hearing should be adjourned till next week. To this, Chief Justice Bandial said that the court would be on holidays from next week and judges would not be available.

He directed the lawyer to receive instructions before the next hearing.

Subsequently, the case was adjourned till Tuesday.

