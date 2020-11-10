UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Of Inquiry Removes State Institutions' Officials Over Karachi Incident Mishandle

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:50 PM

Court of Inquiry removes state institutions' officials over Karachi incident mishandle

A Court of Inquiry, on the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday removed officials of two state institutions on miscalculated response to Karachi incident of desecration of Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :A Court of Inquiry, on the orders of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Tuesday removed officials of two state institutions on miscalculated response to Karachi incident of desecration of Quaid-e-Azam Mausoleum.

The Inquiry pertaining to the issue of redress of Inspector General Police Sindh's grievances, in the backdrop of 18 October, 2020 Karachi incident, was completed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Court of Inquiry had established that on the night of 18 and 19 October officers from Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) sector Headquarters Karachi were considerably seized with the fall out of desecration of Mazar-e-Quaid, it added.

The inquiry report had also mentioned that the officers were under increasing public pressure to ensure prompt action as per the law.

"Assessing the response of police authorities against this developing yet volatile situation to be slow and wanting, in a charged environment, the concerned ISI and Rangers officers decided to act, rather over zealously," it said.

Keeping in view the response made as miscalculated rather out of zeal and fervour, the inquiry report had revealed that they were indeed experienced enough to have acted more prudently and could have avoided creating an unwarranted situation that led to misunderstanding between the two state institutions.

Based on the recommendations of the Court of Inquiry, it was decided to remove the concerned officers from their current assignments for further departmental proceedings and disposal at General Headquarters (GHQ).

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Army Rangers Police ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Inter Services Intelligenc October 2020 From Court

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

22 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Doctors remove cancerous mass wei ..

25 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs EIA board meeting

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

40 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.