Court Order On Nawaz's Plea 80% Vindicates The Government Stance: Firdous

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Court order on Nawaz's plea 80% vindicates the government stance: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcast Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that order of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in connection with Nawaz Sharif's name in Exit Control List (ECL) proved that government stance was based on principles and law.

The SAPM in her Tweet said that the LHC decision reinforced the government stance 80 percent over the issue as the conditions imposed by the government did not reject by the court but only suspended to decide in January.

Dr Firdous expressed the hope that people spreading sweets would not cry on the decision later on likewise Panama case.

She also hoped that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leadership and doctors would update the nation with Nawaz Sharif's health just like they update now a days, and extended good wishes for Nawaz's health.

