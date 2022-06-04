(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :A court here on Saturday ordered registration of FIR against the driver of Sindh Chief Minister's Adviser Veerji Kolhi and the secretary of Senator Krishna Kumari if the investigation showed that they allegedly hit a lawyer with their car.

According to details, advocate Essa Behan was returning home from the court on May 20 on his motorbike when he was hit by a car being driven by one of those two persons.

He claimed that he sustained injuries in that allegedly intentional hit.

The lawyer complained that he went to Qasimabad police station for registration of the FIR but the police refused to lodge the case.

The court ordered Qasimabad police station to record the statement of the lawyer and investigate the incident.