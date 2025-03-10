Open Menu

Court Orders Arrest Warrants For PTI Leaders In Violation Of Section 144

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 11:28 PM

Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144

The lower court on Monday ordered the continuation of arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aamir Mughal, Khalid Khurshid, and Malik Taimoor in a case involving the violation of Section 144

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) The lower court on Monday ordered the continuation of arrest warrants for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Aamir Mughal, Khalid Khurshid, and Malik Taimoor in a case involving the violation of Section 144.

The court also directed the police to ensure the execution of these warrants.

The case, which concerns the violation of Section 144 during a PTI protest, was heard by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Abbas Shah. The court upheld the arrest warrants for the three leaders and instructed the police to take necessary action to implement them.

During the hearing, journalist Ayaz Amir submitted an application requesting exemption from appearance and a plea for acquittal. Meanwhile, lawyers Shoaib Shaheen, Ali Bukhari, and Ilyas Mehrban represented the accused in court. The magistrate adjourned further proceedings of the case until April 12.

The PTI leaders are accused of violating Section 144 during a protest rally, which prohibits public gatherings. The case was registered at Kohsar Police Station in Islamabad.

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy ..

UAE Cabinet approves National Investment Strategy 2031; National Policy for Comb ..

30 seconds ago
 202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP

202,500 pay orders distributed under PSER in RWP

3 minutes ago
 Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in vi ..

Court orders arrest warrants for PTI leaders in violation of section 144

3 minutes ago
 NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes ..

NTDC regularizes services of 19 players, promotes 25 to next grades

17 minutes ago
 PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

PTI leader working for personal interest: Musadik

17 minutes ago
 'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns ..

'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of wo ..

17 minutes ago
National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal C ..

National unity key to combating terrorism: Talal Chaudhry

17 minutes ago
 SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in ..

SSP Security orders enhanced security measures in High Security Zone

17 minutes ago
 WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps ..

WASA Rawalpindi gears up by taking proactive steps in advance to control dengue

17 minutes ago
 Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

Policeman killed in Bajaur firing

37 minutes ago
 Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

Four killed, two injured in Charsadda brawl

37 minutes ago
 Traffic police cracks down on violators

Traffic police cracks down on violators

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan