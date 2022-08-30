UrduPoint.com

Court Orders DIG Hyderabad To Form JIT On Holy Quran's Desecration

Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Court orders DIG Hyderabad to form JIT on Holy Quran's desecration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Monday ordered the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hyderabad to constitute a joint investigation team to probe the incidents of alleged desecration of Holy Quran.

The judge, who sent the accused woman to jail on the judicial remand for 14 days, asked the DIG to submit the report in the court as early as possible.

"Such unwanted co-incidents happened in the same district within very short period are liable to be fairly and strictly investigated through constituting the JIT," the court order read.

"As Muslims we have nothing except the Holy Quran and it is our ultimate and absolute source of belief during and after the life," it added.

The court was hearing the remand plea of police, which on August 26 booked the woman in the desecration case. The police sought physical remand of the suspect but the court keeping in view the condition of the woman sent her to the women prison.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Jail Hyderabad Same August Women Muslim Court

Recent Stories

Election Commission issues prohibition protocol fo ..

Election Commission issues prohibition protocol for 48 hours before close of bye ..

6 minutes ago
 Twelve People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Secu ..

Twelve People Killed in Clashes Between Iraqi Security Forces, Protesters - Repo ..

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal leaves for Sukkur after reviewing rain-hit ..

Bilawal leaves for Sukkur after reviewing rain-hit districts

8 minutes ago
 US Remains in Contact With Russia on Citizens Who ..

US Remains in Contact With Russia on Citizens Who May Be Detained in Ukraine - S ..

8 minutes ago
 White House Says Reports of Unrest in Iraq 'Distur ..

White House Says Reports of Unrest in Iraq 'Disturbing,' Calls for Peace

8 minutes ago
 Revival of IMF programme positive step for Pakista ..

Revival of IMF programme positive step for Pakistan's economy: Prime Minister

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.