HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A judicial magistrate on Monday ordered the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Hyderabad to constitute a joint investigation team to probe the incidents of alleged desecration of Holy Quran.

The judge, who sent the accused woman to jail on the judicial remand for 14 days, asked the DIG to submit the report in the court as early as possible.

"Such unwanted co-incidents happened in the same district within very short period are liable to be fairly and strictly investigated through constituting the JIT," the court order read.

"As Muslims we have nothing except the Holy Quran and it is our ultimate and absolute source of belief during and after the life," it added.

The court was hearing the remand plea of police, which on August 26 booked the woman in the desecration case. The police sought physical remand of the suspect but the court keeping in view the condition of the woman sent her to the women prison.