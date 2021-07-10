Court orders FIA not to harass Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz    

, , , ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 10th, 2021) A local court on Saturday ordered Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) not to harass Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz.

The PML-N leaders appeared before the court which heard their petition regarding extension of interim bail in a money laundering case.

As the proceedings commenced the FIA nvestigating officer prayed that the investigation of the accused was not yet complete and that they were issued a show-cause notice for not re-joining the investigation.

Citing the reason for not re-joining the FIA's probe, the defendants' counsel argued that his clients were appearing before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), with Shehbaz accusing the FIA ​​investigation team of harassment.

“I served the needy people and widows of Punjab. I opposed my family members and gave cheap sugar to my people, said Shehbaz in the courtroom.

The former chief minister of Punjab asked the court that after NAB, the same cases against him were being handed over to the FIA

“I am accused today that I took commissions in projects, I have replied to the FIA. I was insulted there. The FIA members talked to me in vain. When I could not bear it, I stood up and asked them why they were doing this to me?" Shehbaz lamented adding that the FIA officers kept laughing and making fun of him.

The court stopped the FIA from harassing Shehbaz and Hamza and extended the interim bail in the sugar inquiry case till August 2.