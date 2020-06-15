UrduPoint.com
Court Orders FIA To Initiate Inquiry Against Cynthia D. Ritchie

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Court orders FIA to initiate inquiry against Cynthia D. Ritchie

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Islamabad Jahangir Awan on Monday ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to initiate inquiry against US blogger Cythia D Ritchie for maligning former prime minster Benazir Bhutto on social media.

The court issued the verdict in a petition filed by Pakistan Peoples Party leader Raja Shakeel Abbasi seeking registration of a case against the US blogger for defaming the slain PPP leader.

The court in its verdict noted that Ritchie had not denied that she had posted the tweet and "hence, a crime has been committed falling under Peca Act 2016. The FIA is, therefore, "competent" to probe the matter further in accordance with the law.

"FIA is directed to proceed in accordance with the law, conduct an inquiry and if there is sufficient material, register an FIR," the verdict said.

