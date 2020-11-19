Court orders for bringing Shehbaz, Hamza in bulletproof vehicle

An accountability court on Thursday ordered to bring Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a bulletproof vehicle for court proceeding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Thursday ordered to bring Opposition Leader in National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in a bulletproof vehicle for court proceeding.

The court stopped the police authorities concerned from using armored vehicles for the purpose.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan passed the orders on an application moved by Shehbaz Sharif against using armored vehicles for bringing him to the court.

Additional secretary Home and SP Security appeared before the court during the proceedings and submitted their replies in the matter. The court after hearing arguments of the parties reserved its verdict for a short time. Later, it ordered for producing Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in bulletproof vehicles for court proceedings.

The opposition leader had filed the application after he was brought in an armored vehicle for court proceedings. Shehbaz Sharif had stated that he suffered from backache and it increased due to use of armored vehicle by authorities for bringing him to the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif is on judicial remand in connection with money laundering and assets case. The court had already indicted Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and others and summoned prosecution witnesses for November 26.

In a reference, comprising 55 volumes, the bureau had alleged that Shehbaz Sharif family committed massive money laundering of Rs 7 billion. Yasir Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmad, Shahid Rafique and Aftab were made approvers in the reference.