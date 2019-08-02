UrduPoint.com
Court Orders For Completion Investigation, Filing Of Challan Till August 9 In Murid Abbas Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 12:40 AM

The investigation officer has sought time for filing challan in Murid Abbas murder case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd August, 2019) The investigation officer has sought time for filing challan in Murid Abbas murder case.Murder case of Murid Abbas anchor person came up for hearing in the court of Judicial Magistrate South Friday.The investigation officer of case and counsel for petitioner appeared in the court.

During the course of hearing investigation officer told the court that proceeding was underway to arrest absconding accused Adil Khan who is brother of major accused Atif Zaman.

He sought more time to file challan.The court ordered him to complete investigation and file the challan till August 9.Earlier driver of the accused Atif and eye witness in murder case of Murid Abbas died during his treatment in Jinnah hospital on July 27. Jinnah Hospital director Dr Semi Jamal had confirmed about his death.

