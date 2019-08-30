UrduPoint.com
Court Orders For Confiscating Properties Of Salman Shehbaz

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 08:01 PM

Court orders for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz

An accountability court on Friday ordered for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz, son of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :An accountability court on Friday ordered for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz, son of opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

The court also ordered for initiating proceedings to declare Salman Shehbaz an absconder and publishing of advertisements in this regard, besides seeking a report about confiscation of his properties within a month.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders on an application by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, NAB prosecutor submitted before the court that the Bureau issued six call-up notices to Salman Shehbaz but he did not join the investigations in assets beyond means and money-laundering case.

He stated that the suspect had fled abroad and pleaded with the court for issuing directions to confiscate his property.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz on August 5 and ordered for his production.

Hamza Shehbaz had already been arrested in assets beyond means and money-laundering case and he was in custody of the bureau on physical remand.

