ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :An Accountability Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing of Park Lane Company and mega money laundering reference against former President Asif Ali Zardari.

The court also directed for medical examination of his aide Hussain Lawai.

AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the graft reference against former president filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court granted one-day exemption to Asif Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Abdul Ghani Majeed, Anwar Majeed and Muhammad Imran Aurangzeb.

During the hearing of Park Lane reference, the defence lawyer submitted that the NAB witness Nabeel Zahoor failed to present relevant record however with court's permission Nabeel presented the record.

Meanwhile, Hussain Lawai's lawyer said that his client received injuries after falling in washroom but the jail administration was not taking him to the hospital.

The court instructed for immediate medical examination of the accused.

The NAB official apprised the court that prosecution witness Ahsan Aslam couldn't appear due to sickness.

After this the court adjourned hearing on Park Lane reference till March 25, and hearing on mega money laundering was adjourned till March 26.