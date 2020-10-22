UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders For Providing Facilities To Shehbaz Sharif In Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 12:11 AM

Court orders for providing facilities to Shehbaz Sharif in jail

An accountability court on Wednesday ordered jail administration for providing facilities to Opposition leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as per law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday ordered jail administration for providing facilities to Opposition leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as per law.

The court ordered jail administration for providing mattress, chair and home cooked food and other facilities to Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also sought an implementation report from Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent by October 27.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan passed the orders on an application filed by Shehbaz Sharif for the purpose.

A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif argued before the court that Shehbaz Sharif was a cancer survivor and he could not sleep last night due to lack of proper facilities in jail. The counsel asked the court to issue directions to jail administration for allowing home cooked food and other facilities to Shehbaz Sharif. He also pleaded with the court to direct jail authorities to provide class-B to Shehbaz Sharif as he was leader of opposition.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Jail October Cancer From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

&#039;I’m Very Impressed&#039;- Khabib Nurmagome ..

42 minutes ago

Operation to Free Hostages in Georgia's Zugdidi Co ..

21 minutes ago

Turkey Will Send Troops to Karabakh If Azerbaijan ..

21 minutes ago

Opposition responsible for ruining institutions wi ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves amendments to provisions of b ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Statistics Centre hosts Virtual SCAD Par ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.