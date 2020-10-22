Court orders for providing facilities to Shehbaz Sharif in jail

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :An accountability court on Wednesday ordered jail administration for providing facilities to Opposition leader In National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif as per law.

The court ordered jail administration for providing mattress, chair and home cooked food and other facilities to Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also sought an implementation report from Kot Lakhpat jail superintendent by October 27.

Accountability Court Judge Syed Jawadul Hassan passed the orders on an application filed by Shehbaz Sharif for the purpose.

A counsel on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif argued before the court that Shehbaz Sharif was a cancer survivor and he could not sleep last night due to lack of proper facilities in jail. The counsel asked the court to issue directions to jail administration for allowing home cooked food and other facilities to Shehbaz Sharif. He also pleaded with the court to direct jail authorities to provide class-B to Shehbaz Sharif as he was leader of opposition.