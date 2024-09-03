Court Orders For Recovery Of Citizen Within Two Days
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered a sensitive state institution to assist capital police in recovery of a citizen Faizan Usman.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by Dr. Usman, the father of the missing person.
The court also directed to make the institution as respondent in the case and ordered to recover the citizen by September 5.
The court instructed the IGP Islamabad to trace the phone number and vehicle of the victim as well.
The petitioner said before the court that his son is missing for two months, adding that he was threatened not to approach media or court for this. The kidnappers had also taken away mobile devices from his house and they had been on visiting them after the incident, he said.
The petitioner said that his son-in law is also missing as he was lifted earlier. The court issued directives and adjourned further hearing of the case.
Recent Stories
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges
TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..
Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024
GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women
Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP for swift resolution of pending road certificates, challans4 minutes ago
-
BA adopts resolution against Balochistan massacre4 minutes ago
-
IGP releases Rs 2m for medical treatment of injured police personnel14 minutes ago
-
Farah Deeba appointed as Coordinator25 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpur orders strict price control measures, warns of business closures for violators34 minutes ago
-
Elements behind Balochisan ghastly killing not to be spared: Bugti34 minutes ago
-
Ahsan asks PTI to avoid politics of agitation34 minutes ago
-
DC orders probe into tragic deaths of three children44 minutes ago
-
Former chief commercial officer of HESCO dies in accident44 minutes ago
-
AJK PM calls for heightened awareness on Kashmir issue, urges action on human rights violations44 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges students to promote Kashmir issue, strengthen governance44 minutes ago
-
Record inflation drop largely welcomed44 minutes ago