Open Menu

Court Orders For Recovery Of Citizen Within Two Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 11:30 PM

Court orders for recovery of citizen within two days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered a sensitive state institution to assist capital police in recovery of a citizen Faizan Usman.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by Dr. Usman, the father of the missing person.

The court also directed to make the institution as respondent in the case and ordered to recover the citizen by September 5.

The court instructed the IGP Islamabad to trace the phone number and vehicle of the victim as well.

The petitioner said before the court that his son is missing for two months, adding that he was threatened not to approach media or court for this. The kidnappers had also taken away mobile devices from his house and they had been on visiting them after the incident, he said.

The petitioner said that his son-in law is also missing as he was lifted earlier. The court issued directives and adjourned further hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Mobile Threatened Vehicle September Islamabad High Court Media From Court

Recent Stories

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism s ..

Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices

1 hour ago
 SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah ..

SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..

5 hours ago
 Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relatio ..

Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations

5 hours ago
 Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan ..

Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series

9 hours ago
 National Assembly nefers bill to increase number o ..

National Assembly nefers bill to increase number of Supreme Court judges

9 hours ago
 TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at ..

TECNO and Arshad Nadeem driving tech Education at Hope Uplift Foundation

11 hours ago
After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand P ..

After being Picked as the First Smartphone Brand Partner by Arshad Nadeem, realm ..

11 hours ago
 Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int ..

Severe weather, administrative issues disrupt Int’l, domestic flights

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

15 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

24 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan