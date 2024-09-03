Court orders for recovery of citizen within two days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered a sensitive state institution to assist capital police in recovery of a citizen Faizan Usman.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the case filed by Dr. Usman, the father of the missing person.

The court also directed to make the institution as respondent in the case and ordered to recover the citizen by September 5.

The court instructed the IGP Islamabad to trace the phone number and vehicle of the victim as well.

The petitioner said before the court that his son is missing for two months, adding that he was threatened not to approach media or court for this. The kidnappers had also taken away mobile devices from his house and they had been on visiting them after the incident, he said.

The petitioner said that his son-in law is also missing as he was lifted earlier. The court issued directives and adjourned further hearing of the case.