Court Orders For Registration Of Criminal Case Against Babar Azam

3 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Court orders for registration of criminal case against Babar Azam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday ordered for registration of a criminal case against skipper of national cricket team Babar Azam for allegedly raping, harassing and blackmailing a woman.

The court ordered Naseerabad police to record the statement of the woman under Section 154 of CrPC and proceed further in the matter, as per law.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Naeem passed the orders while disposing of a petition, filed by Hamiza Mukhtar, seeking directions for registration of a case against Babar Azam under section 22-A and 22-B of CrPC.

A counsel for the petitioner argued before the court that Babar Azam allegedly raped her client on the false promises of marriage. The petitioner and Babar were in love and had illicit relations, and she got pregnant out of the relationship in 2015, the counsel said, adding that the accused, in connivance with his friends, managed an abortion.

The counsel also alleged that the accused took away the amount received through the sale of her cars and gold, and now he was blackmailing her on the pretext of a conditional compromise, reached between them in the year 2017.

He contended that the accused committed a cognizable offence and requested for directions to register a criminal case against him.

However, the defence counsel argued that the petitioner had levelled the same allegations against his client in an application, filed with Naseerabad police earlier, but it was withdrawn with submission of an affidavit that she had moved the application under coercion.

He also questioned allegations of abortion, stating that the petitioner had earlier alleged that the abortion was conducted by a private woman (Dai) but the petitioner annexed certificate of a hospital in the petition, which did not bear the signature of a doctor.

He further submitted that the certificate had a date of June 18, 2016, whereas the accused was abroad during that period for playing cricket. He implored the court to dismiss the application.

The court, after hearing arguments of the parties, observed that apparently commission of cognizable offence was made out. The court ordered SHO Naseerabad police station to record the statement of the petitioner and proceed further in accordance with the law.

