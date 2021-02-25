Court orders for unfreezing salary account of Rana Sanaullah

A special court on Thursday ordered for unfreezing salary account of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan passed the orders while hearing an application filed by the PML-N leader for the purpose.

A counsel for Rana Sanaullah argued before the court that his client was a member of the National Assembly and his salary as MNA was credited into the salary account. He submitted that the petitioner's four bank accounts including salary account had been frozen on the directions of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) following a drug trafficking case against him. He mentioned that the amount of the salary account was also considered as a drug money by the authorities against the facts.

He submitted that the accounts were not unfrozen despite the fact that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the drug case and he was also appearing in the trial court regularly. He submitted that the petitioner was facing difficulty to manage the expenses without drawing money from the accounts. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to the quarters concerned for unfreezing his salary account.

A counsel on behalf of the ANF submitted details of the amounts credited into the salary account of Rana Sanaullah.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered for unfreezing the salary account of Rana Sanaullah.