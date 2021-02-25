UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Court Orders For Unfreezing Salary Account Of Rana Sanaullah

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:48 PM

Court orders for unfreezing salary account of Rana Sanaullah

A special court on Thursday ordered for unfreezing salary account of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):A special court on Thursday ordered for unfreezing salary account of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah.

Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances Judge Shakir Hasan passed the orders while hearing an application filed by the PML-N leader for the purpose.

A counsel for Rana Sanaullah argued before the court that his client was a member of the National Assembly and his salary as MNA was credited into the salary account. He submitted that the petitioner's four bank accounts including salary account had been frozen on the directions of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) following a drug trafficking case against him. He mentioned that the amount of the salary account was also considered as a drug money by the authorities against the facts.

He submitted that the accounts were not unfrozen despite the fact that the Lahore High Court had granted bail to Rana Sanaullah in the drug case and he was also appearing in the trial court regularly. He submitted that the petitioner was facing difficulty to manage the expenses without drawing money from the accounts. He pleaded with the court to issue directions to the quarters concerned for unfreezing his salary account.

A counsel on behalf of the ANF submitted details of the amounts credited into the salary account of Rana Sanaullah.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, ordered for unfreezing the salary account of Rana Sanaullah.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Lahore High Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rana SanaUllah Bank Money Muslim From Court

Recent Stories

Verstappen 'not thinking' about succeeding Hamilto ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan HC in UK resumes in-person consular servi ..

36 minutes ago

US govt gifts IT wall to Punjab Health dept fight ..

36 minutes ago

EU holds virus talks as study shows Pfizer jab 94% ..

40 minutes ago

IMF Actively Assessing Risks, Benefits From Digita ..

41 minutes ago

Nearly 12.5Mln Syrians Lack Regular Access to Food ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.