Court Orders Jail Authorities To Produce Khawaja Asif On Next Hearing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:14 AM

Court orders jail authorities to produce Khawaja Asif on next hearing

An accountability court has observed that seemingly 'unnecessary concession' to accused PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif by medical authorities was hindering process of law in the assets beyond means and money laundering case against him

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :An accountability court has observed that seemingly 'unnecessary concession' to accused PML-N leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif by medical authorities was hindering process of law in the assets beyond means and money laundering case against him.

In a written order of March 26 proceedings, released here on Wednesday, Accountability Court Judge Jawadul Hassan took serious note of not producing Khawaja Asif in court who is in judicial custody by the jail authorities on medical grounds.

After going through report submitted by the jail authorities,Judge Jawadul Hassan remarked that seemingly the medical authorities, particularly Medical Board of Jinnah Hospital Lahore, was extending unnecessary concession to accused Khawaja Muhammad Asif, which was stymieing the process of law, The judge directed the medical authorities, including the medical board, to be careful in future, or else strict legal action could be taken against them.

The court directed jail authorities to ensure production of Khawaja Asif without fail on the next date of hearing.

The court also ordered NAB authorities to file the challan as soon as possible and adjourned further hearing till April 8.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khawaja Asif was arrested from Islamabad on December 29 by NAB authorities in connection with assets beyond means case and he was sent to jail on judicial remand on January 23.

However, he has been admitted to hospital since February 16 for treatment.

NAB had launched investigation against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of NAB Ordinance 1999 and section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act.

It alleged that assets of Khawaja Asif increased substantially and that increase did not correspond to his income. The Bureau also stated that Khawaja Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm but he failed to present solid evidence during investigation. The Bureau also alleged that Khawaja Asif was running a benami company.

