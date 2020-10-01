UrduPoint.com
Court Orders Legal Action Against Complainant Nurse For Lodging False FIR Of Sexual Harassment

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 09:07 PM

A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Deputy Executive Director (DED) Dr Raja Nasir Iqbal Khan Durrani in a case pertaining to sexually harassing a 57-year-old nurse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :A lower court of Islamabad on Thursday acquitted Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Deputy Executive Director (DED) Dr Raja Nasir Iqbal Khan Durrani in a case pertaining to sexually harassing a 57-year-old nurse.

Additional Session Judge Atta Rabbani also ordered the police to take legal action against the complainant nurse Farzana for registering a false first information report (FIR) against the PIMS official.

The accused's lawyer Raja Saimul Haq Satti Advocate appeared before the court and adopted the stance that complainant nurse had caused a great loss to the national kitty while conducting irregularities through fake receipts of medical treatments.

She had been embezzling the funds through the malpractice, he added.

He contended the court that the administration ordered a departmental inquiry as the matter came into its notice. In revenge, Farzana registered a first information report in Karachi Company Police Station and alleged Dr Durrani for sexually harassing her.

The lawyer said his client had joined the investigation and produced un-deniable evidence to prove his innocence, while the complainant nurse could not prove her allegations leveled against Dr Durrani.

The lawyer pleaded the court that the complainant in a bid to stop departmental inquiry against her leveled baseless allegations against my client.

The lawyer also produced the police report pertaining to termination of the FIR due to lack of evidence against PIMS deputy executive director.

After listening the arguments, the court acquitted the accused from the charges of sxual harassment and also order to release his surety bonds submitted against his pre-arrest bail.

The court while disposing of the case also ordered the Karachi Company station house officer to take action against the complainant on registration of a false FIR.

