Court Orders Newspaper Notice For Gandapur In Vandalism Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Court orders newspaper notice for Gandapur in vandalism case

In a case related to vandalism during the Azadi March, the Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday directed the publication of an advertisement against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) In a case related to vandalism during the Azadi March, the Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday directed the publication of an advertisement against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Hearing the case, Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra issued these orders under the Section 87 of the Criminal Code.

The court summoned Gandapur to appear on November 21 through the public notice. Previously, a non-bailable arrest warrant had been issued against the Chief Minister.

The court’s order to publish the advertisement is aimed at ensuring Gandapur’s appearance in the ongoing case. The legal proceedings will continue if the Chief Minister fails to comply with the summons.

