Court orders police to immediately return belongings of Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday instructed the police to immediately return the belongings of PTI leader Shehbaz Gill, which were seized in sedition case.

Additional District and Session Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case regarding the matter.

Shehbaz Gill appeared before the court along with his legal team. He requested the court to grant more time as he wanted to change his counsel.

At this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 20.

Meanwhile, the court instructed the police to immediately return the belongings of Shehbaz Sharif before the end of the court timing.