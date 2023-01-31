Court orders prosecution to provide case record to Swati

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A lower court on Tuesday ordered the prosecution to provide the copy of the case record to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Azam Khan Swati in controversial tweet matter.

A special judge central Muhammad Azam Khan heard the case against Senator Azam Swati who appeared before the court along with his lawyer Ali Bokhari.

The lawyer said that it was the right of his client to be provided the case record so that he could defend charges against him.

Azam Swati, on the occasion, said that he had been part of the movement for the independence of the judiciary a fifteen years ago.

He said that still some people were doing justice in the judiciary.

The judge said that merit would be ensured in this case as well. After this, the court ordered the prosecution to provide the copies of the case record to the defence side. The further hearing of the case was adjourned till March 28.

It may be mentioned here that a first information report was registered against Swati for controversial tweets against the state institution.