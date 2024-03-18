Court Orders PTI's Shaukat Yousafzai To Pay Rs 150 Mln To Asfandyar
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2024 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Additional and Sessions Judge Ejaz ur Rehman Qazi on Monday ordered PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai to pay Rs 150 million fine to ANP central leader in a defamation case.
The PTI leader in a public statement said that ANP leader took Rs 25 billion Dollars bribe to use Pakhtuns for certain motives.
In December 2019, Asfandyar Wali filed a Rs150 million defamation suit against Shaukat Yousafzai. Despite repeated summons by the court, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai did not appear in court.
The judge took unilateral action due to continuous absence of Shaukat Yousafzai in the case and issued order of payment of the amount.
