Court orders Punjab Institute of Cardiology MS for medical examination of Rana Sanaullah

A sessions court on Tuesday ordered Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for conducting medical examination of former Law Minister Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A sessions court on Tuesday ordered Medical Superintendent Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) for conducting medical examination of former Law Minister

The court directed the medical superintendent for submitting a detailed report within a week in this regard, besides asking whether jail food was suitable for Rana Sanaullah's health or he required home cooked food.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Syed Amjad Ali Shah passed the orders on a petition by former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan seeking permission to have home food in jail.

Rana Sanaullah through his petition had submitted that before arrest, he was consuming food on the advice of his personal doctor.

He contended that his health might deteriorate if he was not provided home cooked food in jail.

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sanaullah Khan on July 1 in a narcotics case and the next day a judicial magistrate sent him to jail on judicial remand. The force received 15 kg heroin from Rana Sanaullah and lodged a case under section 9 (C) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997, which carries death penalty or life imprisonment or a jail- term that may extend to 14 years along with a fine up to Rs 1 million.