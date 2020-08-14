UrduPoint.com
Court Orders Registration Of Case Against Bilal Saeed, Saba Qamar

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 02:38 AM

A sessions court on Thursday ordered registration of a FIR against singer Bilal Saeed, Actress Saba Qamar and others over shooting a music video at Wazir Khan mosque

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday ordered registration of a FIR against singer Bilal Saeed, Actress Saba Qamar and others over shooting a music video at Wazir Khan mosque.

The court ordered SHO Akbari Gate to proceed against the proposed persons if some cognisable offence was made out.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Atiqur Rehman passed the orders on a plea filed by Advocate Sardar Farhat Manzoor Khan Chandio.

As the hearing resumed on Thursday, the police submitted a report wherein it was stated that an official inquiry had been launched against officials of the Auqaf Department after suspending them. The court was also apprised that Znal Auqaf administrator had also requested for proceeding against Saba Qamar and other responsible and action was being taken.

However, the defence counsel argued that the proposed accused did not commit any offence as the entire video was shot after permission of the department administration.

He further submitted that chief minister Punjab had also issued orders for detailed inquiry of the incident whereas respondents had already sought apology on various forums, He pleaded with the court for dismissal of the plea.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, directed SHO Akbari Gate to proceed against the proposed persons if some cognisable offence was made out.

The petitioner had argued that a music video was filmed on singer Bilal Saeed and Actress Saba Qamar at Wazir Khan Mosque whereas posts were also shared on social media about it.

He submitted that the mosque was the holiest place and the step violated its sanctity, whereas feelings of the people were also hurt.He pleaded with the court to issue directions for registration of a FIR against Bilal Saeed, Saba Qamar, producer Ahmad Waqas and department officials as the police concerned had failed to perform its official duty on his application.

