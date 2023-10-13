Court Orders Release Of Arrested Teachers
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A local court on Friday ordered the release of teachers arrested by police in a crackdown outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.
Earlier, Islampura police produced the arrested teachers before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.
The police requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of teachers for investigation.
However, the court turned down the request and discharged the teachers from the case while ordering their release.
A day earlier, the police had launched a crackdown and arrested dozens of government employees, including teachers, who had been staging a sit-in outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.