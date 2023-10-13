Open Menu

Court Orders Release Of Arrested Teachers

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 07:01 PM

Court orders release of arrested teachers

A local court on Friday ordered the release of teachers arrested by police in a crackdown outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) A local court on Friday ordered the release of teachers arrested by police in a crackdown outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Earlier, Islampura police produced the arrested teachers before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The police requested the court to grant a 10-day physical remand of teachers for investigation.

However, the court turned down the request and discharged the teachers from the case while ordering their release.

A day earlier, the police had launched a crackdown and arrested dozens of government employees, including teachers, who had been staging a sit-in outside the Punjab Civil Secretariat.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From Government Court

Recent Stories

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

Dr Shamshad meets Iranian Finance Minister

2 minutes ago
 Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

Dr Shamshad meets Deutsche Bank's top leadership

2 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israe ..

Chinese envoy talks with Saudi diplomat over Israel-Palestine conflict

2 minutes ago
 Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural St ..

Zone-III Blues beat Zone-V Green in A.S.Natural Stone U-16 inter-zonal cricket

5 minutes ago
 India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in b ..

India biggest obstacle in making breakthrough in border talks with China: Expert ..

5 minutes ago
 Election date after constituencies' delimitation: ..

Election date after constituencies' delimitation: Solangi

6 minutes ago
Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine i ..

Governor urges Muslim Ummah to resolve Palestine issue

3 minutes ago
 Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibral ..

Fabian Picardo narrowly reelected leader of Gibraltar

3 minutes ago
 Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Q ..

Incredible Ideas, DHA Quetta to attend Cityscape Qatar 2023 Int'l Real Estate Ex ..

3 minutes ago
 Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants ..

Police start collecting data on illegal immigrants to repatriate them

3 minutes ago
 Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani R ..

Armed assailants kill man at Quetta’s Qambrani Road

3 minutes ago
 Lahore Police & PSCA arrest drug-dealer

Lahore Police & PSCA arrest drug-dealer

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan