Court Orders To Again Serve Summon Notices To Absent Accused

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 11:48 PM

Court orders to again serve summon notices to absent accused

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ):An Accountability Court (AC) Wednesday ordered to again serve summon notices to accused on their correct addresses in a reference pertaining to an alleged loss of 25 billion to Sindh Bank due to mega money laundering.

AC-II Judge Azam Khan heard the reference pertaining to mega money laundering and fake accounts scam, moved by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

During the course of proceeding, accused Bilal Sheikh, Hussain Lawai, Abdul Ghani Majjeed and others appeared before the court. However, accused including Younis Qadwai, Aslam Masood and Adnan Afridi didn't attend the proceeding despite of summons notice.

The court expressed displeasure over non-implementation of court summons to several accused. The court ordered to compile the fresh addresses, mobile numbers and e-mails, and directed the staff to again serve them summon notices.

