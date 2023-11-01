Open Menu

Court Orders To Confiscate Properties Of Four PTI Leaders

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued orders for confiscation of entire properties of four PTI leaders who were declared absconders after their involvement in 9th May incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has issued orders for confiscation of entire properties of four PTI leaders who were declared absconders after their involvement in 9th May incidents.

As per details, PTI leaders Faiz Ullah Kamoka, his brother Kaleem Ullah Kamoka, Asad Muazzam and former MPA Habqooq Gill were involved in 9th May incidents but they were declared absconders due to their disappearance in their cases.

Today, Special Judge ATC Muhammad Hussain issued orders for confiscation of entire properties of these absconder PTI leaders.

