Court Orders To Confiscate Zulfi Bokhari's Property
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 09:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) An Accountability Court on Friday ordered to confiscate the property of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's absconding leader Zulfi Bokhari in the 190 million Pounds corruption case.
Accountability Judge Nasir Javed Rana heard the plea of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accepted its request to confiscate the property of accused, including including plots of 30 kanals and four kanal plots in Islamabad, and two pieces of 1210 kanals and 91 kanals land in Attock.
