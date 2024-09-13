Open Menu

Court Orders To Confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's Properties In £190m Corruption Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 13, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court issues order after approving NAB’s request for seizure of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) An Accountability Court on Friday ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Zulfikar Bukhari, known as Zulfi Bukhari who is a close associate of PTI founder Imran Khan, in the £190 million corruption case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court issued the ruling after approving NAB’s request for the seizure of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties.

According to the court’s decision, Zulfi Bukhari’s 30-kanal plot and another 4-kanal plot in Islamabad are to be confiscated by the government.

The court order further stated that Zulfi Bukhari owns 1,210 kanals and 12 marlas of property in the Attock district, and out of this, 91 kanals and 10 marlas are also to be seized.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Nasir Attock Government Million Court

Recent Stories

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan

10 minutes ago
 Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

3 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

3 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

3 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

10 hours ago
 Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

19 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

19 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

19 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

19 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan