ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 13th, 2024) An Accountability Court on Friday ordered the confiscation of properties belonging to Zulfikar Bukhari, known as Zulfi Bukhari who is a close associate of PTI founder Imran Khan, in the £190 million corruption case.

Judge Nasir Javed Rana of the Accountability Court issued the ruling after approving NAB’s request for the seizure of Zulfi Bukhari’s properties.

According to the court’s decision, Zulfi Bukhari’s 30-kanal plot and another 4-kanal plot in Islamabad are to be confiscated by the government.

The court order further stated that Zulfi Bukhari owns 1,210 kanals and 12 marlas of property in the Attock district, and out of this, 91 kanals and 10 marlas are also to be seized.